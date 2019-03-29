Abstraction Games announced today that Shadowgate will release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on April 11.

This is a remake of a classic PC point-and-click adventure game. The original came out in 1987. This updated version first released for PC in 2014.

Shadowgate has players exploring an evil castle as they attempt to defeat a warlock. The game has many ways to kill you, and seeing them all is part of the fun.

This remake received funding on Kickstarter in 2012, where it raised $137,232. The project had a goal of $120,000.