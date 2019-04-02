Everybody’s Golf VR is a good name for this golfing virtual reality game for the PlayStation VR headset. It is a virtual reality game that lets anybody play a round of golf.

I tried it out at a Sony preview event, and I was able get right into it. I put on the headset and held the PlayStation Move controller in a single hand. A virtual assistant told me how to approach the ball and get ready to swing. It told me how much power to put into the motion.

The grid helps you line up putts in Everybody’s Golf VR.I took a few practice swings with a driver, and then I stepped up to the ball, facing sideways as if I were going to swing a golf club straight at the television. I gave the Move a good swing and hit the ball. With a crack, it flew into the air and bounced onto the fairway, landing pretty close to the green on a par four hole.

Next, I pulled out an iron and swung it again, landing the ball on the green.

When it came time to put, I held my arm with the Move controller down. The program showed me a grid on top of the green. The virtual assistant told me which way the ground broke, or which way the ball would curve after I hit it on the incline.

Image Credit: Sony

Then I took a practice swing. Once I was ready, I indicated that and lined up the putt for real. I had a 20-feet putt. I swung the putter back gently and then pushed forward. A I sank it. I felt like a hot shot, and the game celebrated my skill appropriately. As you can see from the images, the game predicts where your ball is going to go, and you can adjust accordingly or change clubs.

Image Credit: Sony

For sure, it was fun to get a birdie. But that’s not something I could do in real life. You can use your whole body in VR to swing, but you don’t have to have the swing of a golf pro.

I guess that is what virtual reality is for. The game is coming soon from developer Clap Hanz and Sony’s Japan Studio.