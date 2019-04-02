ALEXANDRIA, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 2, 2019–

Sector 5, Inc. (OTC:SFIV) a fast-growing OEM provider of rugged computers, computer equipment, and services, has once again had its newest Sector 5 E3 Chromebook examined by Forbes. Forbes once more boasted about the durability of the product, “… so if you want something likely to make it through an entire school year unscathed, it’s an attractive option…” This has been the second time Sector 5’s E3 Chromebook has been praised through Forbes and has been rated by another site as “Best in Class” and “Tank-like.”

Independent news site Chrome Unboxed, arguably the top resource for Chrome OS related news on the Internet, has praised the new Sector 5 E3 Chromebook from Sector 5, Inc. as “Best in Class” with “the best build quality we’ve seen in a device of this type,” “the best value available,” it is “designed to take a beating and do so repeatedly, for years,” and that it “leads the pack when it comes to picking the best overall rugged device.”

“Best in Class” Sector 5 E3 Chromebook (2-year factory warranty) that will include Chrome Management Console Software and GoGuardian Software for $275.00. This offer expires on April 15, 2019.

For any school that is currently not using the GoGuardian Software, Sector 5 will provide special introductory pricing.

GoGuardian, the fastest-growing education company in the U.S., helps thousands of K-12 schools maximize the learning potential of every student. Its products including GoGuardian Admin, Teacher, Beacon and Fleet helping educators identify learning patterns, protect students from harmful and distracting content, and support mental health. With GoGuardian, educators can seamlessly connect students with engaging resources, manage instruction, and receive actionable insight into students’ individual learning needs.

There is a minimum order quantity of 20 Chromebooks and only 1,000 units are available at this promotional price. Please Contact Sector 5 for this limited time offer at contact@sector-five.com or call our sales team at (425)269-1037.

The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook leads the market with such advanced features as the powerful Intel N3450 quad-core Apollo Lake processor with HD graphics, an extended battery life of all day use; much more features such as a 10-point touch screen, and an extended 2-year factory warranty. Sector 5 also offers accessories like charging carts and headphones.

Erick Kuvshinikov, CEO of Sector 5, Inc. stated, “We are extremely proud of our product. The Sector 5 E3 Chromebook has consistently been touted for its durability and ‘Best in Class.’ With such a competitive price, few Chromebooks can match the quality and excellence of our product. Schools, students, businesses, and professionals will be exposed to an outstanding out of the box experience. These units are extremely user friendly and easy to use. They are quick, reliable, secure, and maintain an all-day battery usage. Coupled with their 10-point touch screens the Sector 5 E3 Chromebook brings together surfing the web and productivity. We are so proud of our Sector 5 E3 Chromebook that we stand behind our product with an unheard of 2-year factory warranty!”

You can buy a Sector 5 E3 Chromebook today on their website:

https://www.sector-five.com/chromebooks/sector-5-e3-chromebook

A review of the Sector 5 E3 Chromebook by one of its users celebrating how much of a life changing experience he had using the product can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/ee7pRMOL28o

About Sector 5, Inc.

Sector 5, Inc. is a publicly traded (OTC: SFIV) Nevada corporation committed to offering the best in value computing solutions for the education, business, and consumer electronics markets, and is a devoted member of the Google for Education partner program utilizing Chrome OS and Android OS. We have extensive experience working with tier-1 designers, best-in-class suppliers, and Chinese factories to combine the strengths of East and West to create products with the latest technology, that are easy to use, and offer innovative features. We are a purpose-driven organization focused on providing reliable market-tailored solutions. Sector 5’s promise to the world is defined by our pursuit of simplicity and innovation, and our commitment to service.

Further information can be found at www.sector-five.com and sectorfiveblog.wordpress.com.

Best in Class:

https://chromeunboxed.com/sector-5-chromebook-e3-best-in-class/

Forward-Looking Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” regarding the plans and objectives of management for future operations. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements included herein are based on current expectations that involve numerous risks and uncertainties. Our plans and objectives are based, in part, on assumptions involving judgments with respect to, among other things, future economic, competitive and market conditions and future business and financial decisions, all of which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond our control. Although we believe that our assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking statements included in this website will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein particularly in view of the current early stage of our operations and lack of sufficient financing, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a statement by us or any other person that our objectives and plans will be achieved. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the risk factors set forth in our periodic reports and other filings we make with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. We undertake no obligation to revise or update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by federal securities law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005988/en/

E-mail: contact@sector-five.com

Phone: (571) 348-1005

Facsimile: (703) 552-2000

Website: www.sector-five.com

Contact: Erick Kuvshinikov