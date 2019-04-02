myHouseby Emerges to Support the Home Building Industry via Digital Disruption

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 2, 2019–

myHouseby announced today that it has officially launched in the San Antonio market, providing home buyers with a single place to discover and personalize the home of their dreams–from coveted neighborhoods to innovative house plans. Buyers can currently select from builders such as Bella Vista Homes, Rausch Coleman Homes and Kindred Homes in San Antonio, and Blackburn Communities in Austin as part of the next launch phase. myHouseby will expand services to Houston and Dallas later this year.

In May 2018 myHouseby was asked to join Capital Factory’s Accelerator Program to leverage support and resources in the startup ecosystem. This opportunity allowed myHouseby to surround itself with a strong network of like-minded founders, mentors and investors who have built, scaled and sold startups themselves.

With 2D, 3D and virtual reality becoming a widespread service, myHouseby is the only platform that is revolutionizing the current home building industry. The site aims to disrupt by leveraging proprietary technology, creating the ability to design and customize one’s home online, experience the full home walkthrough and complete the new home purchase all in one marketplace. Builders have been building and selling homes the same way for the last 50 years but now with myHouseby, buyers are being given the tools and empowered to build a home by searching and personalizing what is important to them, in their price range, with the style of house they want and the types of rooms they would like to see. myHouseby gives the consumer a modernized experience that is more reflective of how consumers shop for other goods and services today.

“Our new marketplace will leverage next-generation technology that allows home buyers to personalize homes,” says myHouseby CEO and Co-Founder Gregg Alvarez. “And for builders and developers, myHouseby delivers qualified, ready-to-purchase buyers resulting in reduced marketing and sales costs, and increased profit and revenue growth.”

Through its robust product suite, myHouseby offers technology to developers and builders to use on their websites as well as targeted marketing solutions that help them identify and reach consumers off of the myHouseby platform.

About myHouseby Innovations:

myHouseby is the leading platform for the next generation of new home construction through technology and software that allows home buyers to explore, dream, design and build homes for their individual lifestyle. From home plan discovery to designing and creating a new home within immersive 3D/VR experiences, myHouseby is revolutionizing the new home construction marketplace with a comprehensive connected experience, not only for consumers but for builders and developers as well. The myHouseby immersive design experience can be accessed through the myHouseby platform, the Immersive Amenities Collection or via the myHouseby online subscription for builder and developer websites. myHouseby is the easiest way to build a new home and make a dream home a reality. For more information, visit myhouseby.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190402005731/en/

Kristen O’Brien

512-660-8850

kristen@myhouseby.com