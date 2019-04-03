Gearbox Software announced today that Borderlands 3 is releasing on September 13 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

This release date leaked earlier this week, but now it’s confirmed. That leak also noted that the PC version of the multiplayer shooter would be exclusive to the Epic Games Store, and this has also proven true. Borderlands 3 will only be available on Epic’s PC store for six months.

This marks another big game that will be skipping out on Steam when it launches, following the likes of Metro Exodus and The Division 2. Epic Games Store takes 12% of every sale, while Steam traditionally takes 30%. Valve has recently introduced a progressive revenue split where it only takes 20% from games that make more than $10 million. But it still can’t compete with Epic’s 12% split.

“The PC gaming community has been an important part of the success of the Borderlands series, and we are excited to be partnering with Epic who recognize its worldwide popularity and share in our commitment to bring Borderlands 3 to this rapidly expanding audience,” said 2K Games president David Ismailer in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Our mission, in addition to delivering the most engaging and captivating entertainment experiences, is to embrace new distribution platforms that will contribute to our effort to grow the audience for Borderlands 3.”

Borderlands 3 will be the first installment in the main series since 2014’s The Pre-Sequel. The franchise has sold over 26 million copies.

Gearbox will host a gameplay reveal on May 1 that will show hands-on footage of Borderlands 3.