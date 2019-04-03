Electronic Arts, the NFL, and ESPN are collaborating on a four-week documentary series that spotlights the world’s best Madden NFL players.

The “Road to the Madden Bowl” chronicles the trials and tribulations of the top players who compete in the Madden NFL championship esports competitions. The documentary starts today at 7:30 p.m. Pacific time and later segments will continue to air on ESPN2 throughout April.

The “Road to the Madden Bowl” chronicles the emotional journey of world-class competition as the best Madden players in the world compete in the Madden NFL Championship Series. Since it is following this year’s competitors, the series does not specifically cover the events of the tragic shooting that occurred at a Madden event in Florida last year.

All are chasing a dream of qualifying for the season-ending Madden NFL 19 Bowl, where only one will be crowned the Madden NFL 19 champion. The Madden Bowl will be held from April 25 to April 27 at the EA Broadcast Center in Redwood City, California, with the grand final airing live on ESPN2 on April 27 at 4 p.m. Pacific time.

“Our continued partnership with EA SPORTS allows us to connect our audiences with the best Madden NFL talent and thrilling world of esports,” said John Lasker, vice president of digital media programming at ESPN, in a statement. “This docuseries captures all the competitive action, but more than that it introduces sports fans to the passionate players and teams they’ll see at the Madden Bowl on ESPN2 later this month.”

The program will highlight competitor friendship, rivalries, teamwork, commitment and community through a narrative illustration that captures what it takes to compete at the highest level in esports.

“You do not have to play video games to enjoy this docuseries,” said Todd Sitrin, senior vice president of the EA Competitive Gaming Division, in a statement. “Any sports fan will be drawn into the drama and excitement of competitive Madden through the power of storytelling. This four-week broadcast experience showcases why we have a millions-strong community of players and viewers.”

Here’s the programming details:

Wednesday, 4/3, 7:30 p.m. Pacific

Tuesday, 4/9, 7:00 p.m. Pacific

Tuesday, 4/16, 7:00 p.m. Pacific

Wednesday, 4/24, 7:00 p.m. Pacific

Following airing, episodes can also be found on demand across ESPN’s various media channels.