Delivery and Logistics Service Leader Expands to 3 Key Locations in Dallas

Scoobeez Global, Inc. (OTC Pink: SCBZ), a leader in on-demand, last mile logistics and delivery services, announced its expansion into three key locations in the greater Dallas metroplex. Scoobeez’ business model has provided the missing link in the distribution of products and goods, where this process has been impeded with inconvenient challenges amplified by too many layers of participants. Further, the internally developed proprietary route optimization software platform enables timely and efficient deliveries, unmatched by competitors. Scoobeez helps businesses to reach more customers, particularly those whose choices have been limited up until now.

Scoobeez opened its first operations center in the Southern California to serve a region that has quickly evolved into an on-demand, hyper-efficient logistics market. Scoobeez is rapidly expanding nationwide, beyond Southern California, with the addition of its third location in Dallas, which is an extremely profitable location.

“Our expansion into Dallas and the state of Texas, is a major asset for Scoobeez, as Texas has become one of the largest markets for on-demand delivery and services. We are pleased with the extreme growth and consistency of service demand in Dallas for Scoobeez to execute real-time fulfillment of goods and services at an enterprise level,” says Shahan Ohanessian, Scoobeez founder and CEO. “Utilizing our experiences from our previous successes in other major markets, we are expanding our execution of mission-critical deliveries in the Dallas metro area that facilitate immediate, customized pickup and door-to-door deliveries within the shortest possible time frame.”

Scoobeez is renowned for its innovative technology and transaction protocols, currently utilized by established large and small retailers. Scoobeez is making last-mile delivery logistics a viable option for every business, from small to medium sized businesses, all the way to global enterprises. Offering multiple and varied solutions and countless more applications to come, Scoobeez provides accountability at every stage, helping end users including enterprises and providers increase their business transactions-and their bottom line.

“Dallas is as big a city as Texas is a state,” adds Ohanessian. “By increasing our footprint, we can bring new services to customers that had traditionally been excluded from the on-demand economy, enabling them to compete with larger players. With Scoobeez’ on-demand technology, even the smallest businesses can expand their customer base while competing on a level playing field with businesses located in the heart of city centers.”

For more information, visit: www.scoobeez.com.

About Scoobeez

Based in Los Angeles, California, Scoobeez is a “Real Time Delivery” and “Same Day” door to door delivery service company that facilitates same day deliveries for enterprise clients. Scoobeez’ value proposition includes utilization of technologies, exceptional customer experience, and logistic creativity to deliver products within the shortest possible time-frame. For more information, please visit Company’s website, click here. You may connect and follow Scoobeez on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

