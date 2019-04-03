Kalypso Media announced today that Tropico 6 had the franchise’s best launch ever. During its first weekend, the city-building and management game performed 50% better in terms of revenue, digital pre-purchases, and digital sales than Tropico 5.

Tropico 6 came out on March 29 for PC. It has players take on the role of El Presidente as they build up their own island nation. While past games focused on building up a single islands, Tropico 6 makes it possible to create a city out of grouped together smaller islands.

“We are thrilled at the success of the Tropico 6 launch, both in sales, community feedback and user reviews” said Simon Hellwig, founder and global managing director of Kalypso Media, in a press release sent to GamesBeat. “Building on the success of Tropico 5 and receiving such positive comments from the fans and press, only reinforces our ongoing commitment in supporting this fantastic series leading up to the console launch later this year and beyond.”

Tropico 6 is coming out to PlayStation 4 and Xbox One later this year. That will open the game up to larger audience and increase sales further.