The Elder Scrolls: Blades reached 1 million downloads on iOS one week after being available by invitation-only early access, according to market analyst Sensor Tower. It debuted there on March 28.

Blades is touchscreen version of publisher Bethesda Softworks’ long-lived fantasy role-playing game series. It focuses on 1-on-1 fights and dungeon-crawling. Blades is free-to-play, but the loot you get takes real time to unlock. You can speed the process up with real money.

Elder Scrolls has been a popular series on consoles and PC for years. The last entry in the franchise, 2011’s Skyrim, has sold over 30 million copies. Going to mobile could help the game take advantage of a new audience and reach its established fans who are looking for Elder Scrolls action on the go. Bethesda has already had success taking one of its franchises to mobile with Fallout Shelter.

Most of the 1 million downloads happened in the U.S., which accounted for 42% of the installations. The game is available in 72 countries on iOS early access. Russia is a distant second place, making up 8% of the downloads.

Blades has earned about $500,000 in revenue, although its monetization mechanics and pricing are still in flux as the game is in early access.