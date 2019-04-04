Presented by Intel

When the developers at Elastic Games set out to make Last Year: The Nightmare, they had one goal in mind: to make the kind of game they love and believe in which unlike most horror games, leans more to the campy vibe of ‘90s slasher flicks. And they hope gamers will love it too.

Released in December 2018 exclusively on the Discord store, Last Year: The Nightmare is an asymmetrical multiplayer game where a group of teenagers have to work together to escape from deadly supernatural killers. It’s a passion project for Elastic Games, one it’s been working on for over five years and encourages players to experiment with the different archetypes and their skill sets.

We recently visited Elastic’s offices in Montréal to see how a small team came up with such a fun, yet terrifying experience. Check out our video below to hear from executive producer Justin Vazquez about the studio’s creative process and how they’ll use community feedback to shape the game in the coming years.

Sponsored articles are content produced by a company that is either paying for the post or has a business relationship with VentureBeat, and they’re always clearly marked. Content produced by our editorial team is never influenced by advertisers or sponsors in any way. For more information, contact sales@venturebeat.com.