Are you ready to launch the Industrial Revolution? Anno 1800, the newest entry in the classic Ubisoft strategy series, lets you decide if you’re an innovator or an exploiter, a conqueror or a liberator, at the dawn of the 19th century. It’s a time when technology is accelerating, the world is expanding, and new empires are being built.

This go around, you’ll get the same rich city-building experience, with both a story-based campaign and a highly customizable sandbox mode, and some all-new features, including new exploration modes and a workforce feature that makes factory management more realistic, and challenging, than ever before.

Here’s your chance to make your name in one of the most dynamic periods of human history, when you enter the Create Your World giveaway between April 2, 2019 to April 30, 2019. One grand prize winner will receive an Intel® NUC 8 Enthusiast Mini PC with Windows 10, with an ARP of $1310; ten first prize winners will get their hands on the Deluxe Edition of Anno 1800.

Check out the contest rules, terms and conditions here, and then head to the contest page to enter!

Details:

Contest Flight: 4/2/19 – 4/30/19

Grand Prize (1): Intel® NUC 8 Enthusiast, a Mini PC with Windows 10 – NUC8i7HVKVA ($1310)

First Prizes (10): Anno 1800 Deluxe Edition (ARV: $70)

Rules, Terms, and Conditions: contest.venturebeat.com/create-your-world-giveaway-termsandconditions

Contest Landing Page URL: https://contest.venturebeat.com/create-your-world-giveaway

