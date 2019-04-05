We’re mad about Epic Games Store and dealing with an existential Baba crisis on GamesBeat Decides. On this week’s episode, we’re also talking about The Division 2 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.

In the news, Microsoft may launch an ultimate subscription bundle and Sega has its own miniconsole. Meanwhile, at PAX East, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford will have to stop doing magic long enough to launch Borderlands 3 in September. But it is coming exclusively to Epic Games Store on PC, and co-hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb try to figure out why they are so mad about that.

Join us, won’t you?

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Hollow Knight

The Division 2

Jeff:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Baba Is You

News