We’re mad about Epic Games Store and dealing with an existential Baba crisis on GamesBeat Decides. On this week’s episode, we’re also talking about The Division 2 and Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice.
In the news, Microsoft may launch an ultimate subscription bundle and Sega has its own miniconsole. Meanwhile, at PAX East, Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford will have to stop doing magic long enough to launch Borderlands 3 in September. But it is coming exclusively to Epic Games Store on PC, and co-hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb try to figure out why they are so mad about that.
Join us, won’t you?
Here’s everything we talk about:
Games
Mike:
- Hollow Knight
- The Division 2
Jeff:
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Baba Is You
News
- Microsoft may launch $15 subscription bundle with Gold and Game Pass
- Borderlands 3 launch date and EGS exclusivity
- Sega Genesis Mini
- PlayStation Store will refund preorders
- Risk of Rain 2 hits 500,000 players
- Labo VR supports Mario Odyssey and Breath of the Wild
- Best Buy allegedly leaks Person 5, Link to the Past, and Metroid Prime Trilogy for Switch