Epic Games announced today that the Fortnite World Cup Finals will take place in Queens, New York, from July 26 to July 28. The prize pool is $30 million, and the champion will walk away with $3 million.

The event will be at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center’s Arthur Ashe Stadium. Pre-registration is now available for a chance to purchase tickets to the tournament final. Epic recently said that the game has more than 250 million players.

The top 100 solo players and the top 50 duo teams from around the world will attend the Fortnite World Cup Finals. Each one of those players will be guaranteed at least $50,000 and the Fortnite World Cup Solo Champion will walk away with $3 million.

Endeavor — which manages WME, IMG, and UFC — is overseeing operations and logistics for the event on the heels of the Fortnite E3 Pro-Am in Los Angeles last June, which was the highest viewed western esports tournament with over two million concurrent viewers across seven online platforms and 30 different channels.

“We are excited to work with Epic Games, leveraging the success of the Fortnite pro-am to create another first-of-its-kind experience for Fortnite fans,” said Stuart Saw, senior vice president of esports at Endeavor, in a statement. “The Fortnite World Cup marks a landmark moment in esports, bringing together a truly global mass participation tournament, a one-of-a-kind world final and a phenomenal live broadcast experience.”

The World Cup Final will be held in Arthur Ashe Stadium, the largest tennis stadium in the world. The USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center recently completed a five-year $650 million renovation that upgraded more than 90% of the overall site.

Plans call for the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, the home of the US Open Tennis Championships, to be transformed into a Fortnite environment for the crowds of global players in attendance.

Image Credit: Epic Games

“The teams at Epic Games and Endeavor are incredibly creative, and we are pleased to collaborate with them,” said Danny Zausner, chief operating officer, USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, in a statement. “Fortnite has a fan base that numbers nearly 250 million players worldwide. We look forward to playing a role in this cultural sensation, with the chance to showcase the National Tennis Center in an entirely new way.”

Tickets start at $50 for the three-day pass and attendees can pick up V-Bucks, a Season 10 Battle Pass and an exclusive Fortnite World Cup collector’s pin on-site.

To pre-register, fans can visit Fortnite’s Ticketmaster Verified Fan website, enter their information and when tickets go on sale they will be among the first to be notified. Fortnite partnered with Ticketmaster and its Verified Fan program to help remove scalpers and bots from the ticketing process to better ensure tickets get directly into the hands of fans. All ticketed fans who attend the three-day event will receive V-Bucks and a Season 10 Battle Pass.

Ticketholders will also gain access to the Fortnite Fan Festival, bringing the world of Fortnite to life. The Festival will include the opportunity to take a photo with Tomatohead and Brite Bomber, visit Blackheart’s Pirate Ship, or grab a Slurp Juice at the Durrr Burger. There is a maximum of four tickets per person, and tickets are non-transferrable.