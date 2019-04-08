As the gaming headset market continues to boom thanks to games like Apex Legends and Fortnite, HyperX is once again expanding its offering. Now, Kingston’s gaming division is getting into affordable wireless headset segment with its Cloud Stinger Wireless. You can get the Cloud Stinger Wireless right now for $100.

This is the first time that HyperX has offered up a wireless headset in this price range. The Stinger Wireless should help it compete with brands like Turtle Beach and Logitech. HyperX is widely recognized for having excellent sound and comfort, and now people can experience that in a wireless frame without spending more than $100.

At launch, the Cloud Stinger Wireless will support PC and PlayStation 4.

In addition to the Stinger Wireless, HyperX is also rolling out the Purple Edition of its Cloud Alpha headset. The Cloud Alpha is a standout, high-quality headset with great sound. And now it’s also purple.

“We are excited to expand our award-winning headset line with the addition of HyperX Cloud Stinger Wireless, the best value for a wireless headset under $100,” HyperX audio business boss Tyler Needles said. “We are always looking for new ways to deliver an amazing user experience and expanding our Cloud Alpha lineup with a new purple edition brings a new color option to our fans.”

What’s new

I reviewed the original HyperX Cloud Stinger headset. That wired version is still the best $50 gaming headset that I’ve used. And introducing a wireless version is a smart evolution for this product.

Like the original Cloud Stinger, the Stinger Wireless is light at only 270 grams. But now it has a 2.4GHz radio that should maintain a strong signal even at a distance. HyperX also claims that the battery should last around 17 hours on one charge.

You can get some headsets that go for as long as 30 hours, but HyperX probably chose not to sacrifice its audio quality.

The Cloud Wireless also comes with a uni-directional, noise-cancelling microphone. And I’m hopeful this will sound better than the original Cloud Stinger.