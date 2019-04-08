Streaming is becoming an incredibly popular pastime, and Razer wants to make it easier than ever with the Razer Ripsaw HD video capture card.

The $160 card can record 1080p video at 60 frames per second with 4K pass-through gaming. That means you can broadcast to fans in high-definition while enjoying a game in 4K.

The external multi-platform video capture card is designed to make it easier for amateurs to get professional-grade results for livestreams.

Image Credit: Razer

“With the Ripsaw HD joining our extensive broadcaster range, streamers now have a capture card ready to broadcast the latest games at high resolution and frame rates from both their PC or console,” said Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer, in a statement. “Viewers will love the full HD streams, while broadcasters can enjoy their games as they were intended with the 4K pass-through.”

The Ripsaw HD is compatible with PCs or game consoles. It has an HDMI input and output for video capture with a single USB 3.0 connection. It has built-in audio mixing which lets streamers broadcast both their game and microphone audio through the Ripsaw HD with zero latency and no synching delays.

Image Credit: Razer

The microphone output allows streamers to use one microphone across two PCs, removing the need for a complicated audio mixer or software setups. It allows streamers to use in-game communications while still broadcast their voice audio to their stream.

Other Razer products include the Razer Kiyo, a streamer-focused camera with a built-in ring light, and the Seiren Elite, a broadcaster microphone with built-in noise limiter.