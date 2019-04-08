Streaming is becoming an incredibly popular pastime, and Razer wants to make it easier than ever with the Razer Ripsaw HD video capture card.
The $160 card can record 1080p video at 60 frames per second with 4K pass-through gaming. That means you can broadcast to fans in high-definition while enjoying a game in 4K.
The external multi-platform video capture card is designed to make it easier for amateurs to get professional-grade results for livestreams.
“With the Ripsaw HD joining our extensive broadcaster range, streamers now have a capture card ready to broadcast the latest games at high resolution and frame rates from both their PC or console,” said Min-Liang Tan, CEO of Razer, in a statement. “Viewers will love the full HD streams, while broadcasters can enjoy their games as they were intended with the 4K pass-through.”
The Ripsaw HD is compatible with PCs or game consoles. It has an HDMI input and output for video capture with a single USB 3.0 connection. It has built-in audio mixing which lets streamers broadcast both their game and microphone audio through the Ripsaw HD with zero latency and no synching delays.
The microphone output allows streamers to use one microphone across two PCs, removing the need for a complicated audio mixer or software setups. It allows streamers to use in-game communications while still broadcast their voice audio to their stream.
Other Razer products include the Razer Kiyo, a streamer-focused camera with a built-in ring light, and the Seiren Elite, a broadcaster microphone with built-in noise limiter.