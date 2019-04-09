MORRISTOWN, N.J. & SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 9, 2019–

Hoy Health LLC today announced that it has completed a multi-million dollar first round of its Series Seed Preferred investment, led by 3 Ríos Ltd., RAAD Broadcasting Corp. and Ríos Commercial Corp. The new funds will be allocated to help build Hoy’s unique platform, leverage consumer data and insights into providing incremental products, value and price transparency, and build on the Hispanic focus to capture broader opportunity in providing access to affordable quality primary care for all insured and non-insured consumers.

“Hoy product offerings are highly meaningful and well-timed, built on a commitment to answering the unmet healthcare needs of underserved populations, particularly for Hispanics, and in a way that overcomes both cultural and language barriers to accessing affordable healthcare,” says Roberto Dávila Ríos, president, 3Rios. “We are impressed by Hoy’s innovative approach to offering affordable care, Rx drugs, chronic condition management programs and telehealth/virtual care that will result in approved access to care, coupled with real savings for those who need it most. We are confident that Hoy will continue to expand its customer base, given its track record for engaging consumers from 14 states and four countries, as well as hospital/clinic and retail clients, in a relatively short timeframe.”

Following financing, Hoy will increase marketing support for HoyRx where, for the first time, consumers can purchase medications either online, or at any of Hoy’s growing list of physical retail points, and have them delivered to their family in Latin America within 24 hours.

“Following an extensive due diligence process, 3Ríos Group has shown to be an ideal partner to lead the round as both a financial and strategic investor,” says Mario Anglada, CEO, Hoy Health. “As an active investor and manager of a number of media properties in Puerto Rico, Roberto Dávila Ríos has deep knowledge and interest in both the Hispanic community in the United States and in Latin America. As a strategic partner, RAAD Broadcasting Corp. will also provide access to its media platform to reach and educate the market about Hoy Health.”

With this funding, Hoy announces new strategic hires, including Martin Greger, chief product officer, Jose Aguilar, chief strategy officer, Patrick Todd, chief marketing officer, Jose Febus, chief technology officer, Hilton Perez, M.D., chief clinical officer, and Lenis Guzman, director of marketing.

To learn more or become an investor, contact info@hoyhealth.com.

About Hoy Health

Hoy Health, LLC is a first-of-its-kind health-tech platform that provides a comprehensive and integrated bilingual healthcare support ecosystem to medically underserved patients offering solutions relative to medication access, medication adherence, tele-health and chronic condition management programs. Hoy Health was named by FierceHealthcare as one of the top “Fierce 15” health companies of 2019. Visit http://www.HoyHealth.com. (“Hoy”, pronounced “oi”, is the Spanish word for “today”.)

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190409005175/en/

Media:

CPR for Hoy Health

Brittany Tedesco

btedesco@cpronline.com

201.641.1911 x14