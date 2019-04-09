Digital Suns and 11 Bit Studios announced today that their indie game Moonlighter has sold 500,000 copies.

Moonlighter debuted in May. The action role-playing game was first available for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. A Switch version followed in November.

The game has players managing their own shop during the day. At night, players explore dungeons and search for loot. Moonlighter is Digital Suns debut game, while 11 Bit Studios is behind notable indies like This War of Mine and Frostpunk.

Its developers are working on a mobile version of the game. That should help it reach an even larger audience.

Moonlighter is getting downloadable content this summer with the Between Dimensions update. It will add new monsters, new items, and a new dungeon.