Serve (Bittrex International and Upbit: SERV) today announced the official launch of Serve Sortation, a groundbreaking tool to help businesses simplify and facilitate inventory control, product distribution, and delivery completion processes. As part of the Serve ecosystem, Serve Sortation complements the company’s existing platform by expediting the arrangement and coordination of goods, food, pharmaceuticals, consumer products and beyond. This enables companies of all sizes to better participate in the ever-expanding on-demand and e-commerce market by improving efficiency in the last-mile delivery processes.

“We have taken a complex, chaotic labyrinth and converted it into a profit center for enterprises on our platform,” says Shahan Ohanessian, CEO of Serve. “By developing an advanced system that optimizes delivery performance on every level, Serve cuts costs for logistics companies while opening up opportunities for all vendors and independent service providers.”

By enabling access to drivers, restaurants, and just about any product or service with lower costs, greater value and more convenience, Serve Sortation removes barriers that restrict the growth of businesses.

Serve empowers today’s on-demand consumer-driven environment by providing an intuitive, efficient, global platform directly linking users, enterprises, businesses and delivery providers. Facilitating any transaction-ordering products, ridesharing and deliveries-Serve enables every person, business and provider to buy/sell/receive/deliver pharmaceuticals, food, rides, products, groceries, services and eventually anything.

