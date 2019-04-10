You have no shortage of options when it comes to gaming headsets. These devices are relatively easy and inexpensive to assemble, which is why so many companies are competing in the sector. But that also means that they have to do more to stand out. For Tritton, one of the long-time players in this market, that means offering up some extra audio features.

To that end, Tritton launched its Kunai Pro earlier this year. It is a USB headset with built-in 3D and HD audio options from audio-tech company Dirac. You can get it now for $50.

At that price range, you can forgive Tritton for making a lot of sacrifices, but it didn’t. The Kunai Pro is solid in all of its key aspects, and that makes the extra features feel like actual bonuses instead of distractions.

What you’ll like

Dirac audio

The Kunai Pro works with PC, Mac, and PlayStation 4, but you’ll only get the extra Dirac options on PC. Once you install the drivers, you can toggle through standard sound, Dirac 3D virtual surround, and Dirac HD.

I don’t notice a huge difference between standard and Dirac HD, but the Dirac 3D is great. Your PC won’t see the Kunai Pro as a real 7.1 device, so don’t worry about saving this option for just 7.1 audio. Instead, Dirac’s takes a stereo signal and processes it into something that has more breadth and directionality.

This is especially great for games. It makes your headset audio sound a lot more like an in-room stereo system. The effect isn’t as impressive as Creative’s Super X-Fi Amp, but it handles spoken vocals better.

On top of all this, the headset sounds pretty good. Vocals are warm and full thanks to some rich mid tones, and the highs come through with excellent clarity. The only thing that is relatively lacking is the bass. The lows don’t have a lot of energy to them.

But when you flip the Dirac 3D switch, the sound comes together to give you an overall excellent experience for just $50.

Really great mic

The Kunai Pro also includes an excellent microphone for its price range. It should make your voice sound warm and clear without a lot of obvious processing. It is easily more than enough for communication. You could even use it for YouTube or Twitch if you’re just getting started with creating content.

To my ear, the Kunai Pro’s mic easily beats the $50 HyperX Cloud Stinger. But it honestly even sounds better than some $150-to-$250 headsets. Listen for yourself int he SoundCloud playlist below, but I think it compares favorably to the Sennheiser GSP 550, the Turtle Beach Elite Pro, and more.

What you won’t like

Cheap materials

I think the Kunai Pro is comfortable, but I dislike the way the faux leather material feels around my ears. It gets warm and feels juts a tiny bit scratchy.

Tritton also uses a lot of plastic that is stiff and flimsy. This makes it lightweight, which helps with the comfort. But the Kunai Pro also seems like it could fall apart if it took a spill onto a hard surface.

Conclusion

Tritton has created an excellent competitor to HyperX’s Cloud Stinger in the $50 headset range. And which one you choose will come down to what you prioritize. If you need a great mic and great sound with decent comfort, the Tritton is the easy choice. If you don’t mind sacrificing the audio slightly and the microphone a lot to get a lot more comfort and potential durability, stick with the Cloud Stinger.

The Tritton Kunai Pro headset is available now for $50. Tritton provided a sample unit for the purpose of this review.