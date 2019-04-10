Microsoft announced a new batch of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout April, including some third-party heavy hitters like Monster Hunter: World and Prey.

Game Pass gives subscribers access to download a growing library of games. Sony has a similar service with for PlayStation 4 called PlayStation Now, but Xbox Game Pass is outclassing it in terms of library quality. Nintendo only offers retro games in any kind of subscription-based service, and those come with its general online gaming plan.

Microsoft adds its first-party exclusives to Game Pass the same day they launch at retail. Those exclusives, however, have been scarce. The most recent one, Crackdown 3, had a mixed reception. So adding big third-party games is important for the service’s immediate success.

Bethesda’s 2017 sci-fi shooter Prey is coming on April 11 along with The Golf Club 2 (which is a game about, you guessed it, golf). Monster Hunter: World joins Game Pass on April 18. Capcom’s multiplayer RPG came out in early 2018 and became a big success for the company. Telltale’s The Walking Dead: A New Frontier also come out on April 18.

April 24 adds Ubisoft’s Life is Strange 2: Episode 2, while Capcom’s Resident Evil 5 joins the service on April 25.