Continuing its mission to bring the Firefox browser to seemingly every computing platform on the planet, Mozilla today released the app in beta form for Windows 10 Always Connected PCs. The release has been expected since Mozilla announced the project last December.

This particular version of Firefox is ARM64-native and developed in partnership with Qualcomm, which debuted a dedicated Always Connected PC chipset — Snapdragon 8cx — late last year. It’s based upon the multiple process-optimized Firefox Quantum, supporting eight-core CPUs, and promises to “intelligently divide browsing tasks across those cores” using Rust.

On a positive note, this version of Firefox may wind up becoming popular in the future if Always Connected PCs take off, as Qualcomm’s platform has been built to enable Windows 10 laptops to integrate cellular connectivity — potentially including 5G — and true all-day battery life. The chipmaker is working to position Snapdragons as viable, fanless alternatives to Intel’s Core i-series laptop chips.

For the time being, though, beta testers may be hard to come by: Relatively few Snapdragon-powered Windows PCs are out there today, and Lenovo’s first consumer Snapdragon 8cx laptop isn’t expected until 2020. Mozilla’s used to being ahead of the pack, though: it’s already working on a version of Firefox for Microsoft’s HoloLens 2, which won’t be available to purchase until later this year.

The beta version of Firefox is available now for testing through Mozilla’s developer- and early adopter-focused beta channel. There’s no known release date yet for the final version.