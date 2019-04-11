Activision has sold more than 2 million copies of Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice in under 10 days, according to the publisher. The challenging ninja action game debuted March 22 worldwide for PC and consoles and received broad praise from critics and players. That positive reaction and developer From Software’s glowing reputation are working to help Sekiro’s sales.

“Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice has brought something very special and unique to Activision’s portfolio of games,” Activision product and marketing boss Michelle Fonseca said in a statement. “It’s been an honor to work with FromSoftware to help introduce a brand-new franchise to gamers around the world.”

In Sekiro, players take control of Wolf, a shinobi whose only goal is to protect his master. As part of that effort, you must traverse a classical Japanese setting and take on countless challenging enemies. The action echoes From’s previous games like Dark Souls. But it has a deep focus on an almost paper-rock-scissors combat mechanic.

A big launch for From

Sekiro is doing extremely well for From Software.

As I reported previously, it had the best launch for any Steam game so far in 2019. In terms of concurrent players on its launch day, it beat on Resident Evil 2 and Devil May Cry 5. And Activision pointed to that success as well.

“The fans have made Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice one of the most incredible game launches of 2019 thus far,” said Fonseca. “The game has performed well on all platforms including PC, and we’re excited by the continued support from gamers and critics alike. It has been gratifying to see the enjoyment from fans when they overcome each challenge.”

Sekiro could end up as the fastest-selling From Software release ever. Dark Souls sold 2.37 million copies in 18 months. Dark Souls 2 reached 2.5 million copies sold in a year. And Dark Souls 3, the studio’s biggest hit, surpassed 3 million copies sold after just a couple of months.