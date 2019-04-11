Star Wars Celebration has begun, and many fans are waiting for Saturday’s big reveal of Respawn’s Jedi: Fallen Order game. But we already have some Star Wars gaming news, with Zen Studios announcing that Star Wars Pinball is coming to Switch on September 13.

Star Wars Pinball will include 19 digital tables that Zen Studios has made based on the saga. It will support HD rumble and vertical orientation support, taking advantage of two of Switch’s unique features.

The game will be available digitally and physically. Its tables take inspiration from many of the Star Wars movies, Episodes IV through VIII, Rogue One, and Solo. It also has ones based on the TV shows Clone Wars and Rebels.

Other tables focus on specific characters, like Darth Vader and Boba Fett. Others are based on themes, like Jedi vs. Sith and X-wings vs. TIE fighters. This collection will also include a career mod.