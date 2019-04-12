French gaming publisher Focus Home Interactive has started a new partnership with Team Sonic Racing developer Sumo Digital. Focus Home Interactive is also strengthening existing relationships with World War Z studio Saber Interactive and Warhammer company Games Workshop.

All three of these announcements came today. Focus Home Interactive is making a statement by revealing so many partnerships. The studio is an independent publisher that released eight games throughout 2018, notably including the RPG Vampyr.. These deals show Focus Home Interactive will be keeping busy in 2019 and beyond.

Focus Home Interactive will developer Sumo’s new games, which is “a multiplayer experience without compromise in a universe as dark as it is violent.” It will come from Sumo Newcastle, the same team behind the multiplayer space shooter Eve: Valkyrie.

Saber is working on two new projects with Focus Home. One will be a cooperative game in a “new and ambitious IP.”

The other Saber game is a “triple-A quality experience supported by one of the most important licenses in the Games Workshop universe.” It will come out for consoles and PC.