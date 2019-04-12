The new teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Sunday’s Wrestlemania give us plenty to talk about on GamesBeat Decides this week. Also on this episode, co-hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb talk about Katana Zero and Pathway as well as more Sekiro and World of Warcraft.

In the news, the crew talks about Steam defusing Borderlands 2’s review bomb, Sekiro sales, and YouTube demonetizing Weedcraft videos. Also, you can use ray tracing on GTX cards, but should you?

Join us for all that and more, won’t you?

Here’s everything we talk about:

Games

Mike:

Hollow Knight

World of Warcraft

Jeff:

Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

Katana Zero

Pathway

News