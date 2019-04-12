The new teaser trailer for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Sunday’s Wrestlemania give us plenty to talk about on GamesBeat Decides this week. Also on this episode, co-hosts Mike Minotti and Jeffrey Grubb talk about Katana Zero and Pathway as well as more Sekiro and World of Warcraft.
In the news, the crew talks about Steam defusing Borderlands 2’s review bomb, Sekiro sales, and YouTube demonetizing Weedcraft videos. Also, you can use ray tracing on GTX cards, but should you?
Join us for all that and more, won’t you?
Here’s everything we talk about:
Games
Mike:
- Hollow Knight
- World of Warcraft
Jeff:
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
- Katana Zero
- Pathway
News
- Borderlands 2 is the fist game on Steam where you already can see Valve’s new “off-topic review bombing filter” in action twitter.com/SteamD…
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice sales top two million in 10 days investor.activision.com/news-r…
- YouTube’s rules don’t justify demonetizing Weedcraft Inc videos
- Ray tracing now works on some GTX cards — here’s how they perform
- You can change your PSN ID starting today. blog.us.playstation.com/2019/0…
- Dangerous Driving (racing game) missing leaderboards feature on PC because of Epic Games Store exclusivity gamerevolution.com/review…
- How well Call of Duty’s Blackout Battle Royale is doing