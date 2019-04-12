Amy Hennig tells good stories. They have engrossing plots, deep characters, and rich backdrops. And that’s one of the reasons the co-creator of games such as Uncharted and Soul Reaver will be speaking at our GamesBeat Summit 2019 conference.

Hennig, an independent writer and director, will join Phil Harrison, vice president at Google and the leader of the company’s Stadia cloud-gaming platform, in a fireside chat. They will talk about the possibilities for games and interactive storytelling that arise from technological advances such as cloud gaming. Hennig brings a storyteller’s perspective on what has been a technology story so far.

Hennig is one of nearly 100 speakers who will join us at Two Bit Circus, a micro-amusement park in downtown Los Angeles. She is also one of 14 women speaking at our conference. About 20 of our speakers come from racially diverse backgrounds. That’s a small percentage, and we are cognizant of that.

But it reflects the fact that the leadership of the gaming industry is not as diverse as the population. And we strive to do better and bring fresh faces that we haven’t seen before. We find that anyone from any background can inspire the crowd, particularly people like Lual Mayen, who spent 22 of his 24 years of life as a refugee and is now a game developer.

One of those is Tina Amini, editor in chief of IGN, who is speaking for the first time as a moderator for a fireside chat with Danny Bilson, head of USC Games. They are two of more than 60 speakers who have never spoken before at one of our GamesBeat events, which have been going on for more than a decade. It reminds me of those scenes in Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, where you can solve a puzzle by looking at something from a different perspective.

