At long last, we have our first real glimpse of Star Wars: Vader Immortal.

The first proper glimpse of the game was revealed at the Star Wars Celebration event in Chicago today. There’s a lot to unpack, but let’s start with the good news; the experience is coming to the Oculus Rift S too. It had previously been announced as a launch exclusive for Oculus’ other headset, Quest. It’s not clear if the app will launch on both headsets at the same time or come to Rift S a little later on.

Anyway, let’s get to the good stuff. The trailer gives us a good look at the experience, which is set in the Dark Lord’s base on Mustafar (Vader’s base on the lava planet Mustafar in Rogue One). You play as a prisoner inside the complex that launches a desperate escape. Accompanying you is a droid and some aliens we’re not too familiar with. Oh, yeah, and there’s a lightsaber.

Vader Immortal isn’t a “game” per say, but the footage shows combat with training droids, Stormtroopers and, at one point, a duel with droids that looks like it’s alongside Vader himself. Quick glimpses of space combat, sneaking and even environments outside of Vader’s base also feature. There’s a climbing segment too.

Frankly, there’s a heck of a lot in here that we’ll need to digest over time. A full panel detailing the piece is happening right now and we’ll be sure to pick it apart piece-by-piece soon. A release timeframe for the experience isn’t included in the trailer, but we are expecting it to be out this year.

