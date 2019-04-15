Superhot VR has sold over 800,000 copies. It has also made more in revenue than the original, non-VR version of the stylistic shooter.

Superhot came out in 2016. It’s a first-person shooter where time only goes forward when you’re moving. The VR version came out for PC via Oculus Rift and HTC Vive and PlayStation 4 via PSVR.

It has quickly become one of the most popular VR games, and now it is the rare example of a title that made the transition to VR and then actually became more popular in that incarnation.

Superhot VR will also be a launch title for Oculus Quest, the standalone VR headset. That should help the game’s sales and revenue soar even higher.