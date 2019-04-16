Razer is carving out a new niche in the graphics enclosure market with the debut of the Razer Core X Chroma, which can turn a laptop into a pretty mean game graphics device.

It costs $400, and enables you to add the power of two graphics cards (sold separately) to boost the power of a laptop connected via cable to the enclosure. Razer says it will supercharge any Windows laptop or Macbook with high-powered graphics performance.

The Razer Core X Chroma fills out a family of similar devices, and it includes 700-watt power supply, USB and Gigabit Ethernet ports, and

Razer Chroma lighting, which lets you display 16.8 million colors on the device.

Designed to work with a wide array of Thunderbolt 3 Windows laptops and MacBooks, the Razer Core eGPU line is designed to give mobile warriors the ability to tap into the massive graphics processing power of a desktop gaming machine with minimal hassle. This allows users to play demanding games and create content at fast speeds.

Windows 10 laptops require a Thunderbolt 3 port with external graphics (eGFX) support and the latest Windows RS5 update. Compatible Razer laptops include the Razer Blade Stealth 13, Razer Blade 15, and Razer Blade Pro 17 (GeForce GTX 1060 version).

Mac systems require a Thunderbolt 3 port, macOS running High Sierra 10.13.4 or later with compatible AMD Radeon cards.

Simple plug and play

Image Credit: Razer

To use the Razer Core X Chroma, users need to install their choice of desktop PCIe graphics cards. Those include Nvidia GeForce RTX, GeForce GTX, and Quadro cards, AMD XConnect-enabled Radeon and Radeon Pro cards.

Installation of the graphic card is a toolless experience thanks to the simple drawer-style slide and lock mechanism. The graphics card is inserted into the PCIe slot and secured with a single thumbscrew.

The Razer Core X Chroma comes with USB and Ethernet connections, and is capable of housing up to up to three slot-wide desktop graphics cards.

The new I/O (input and output) hub at the rear of the device offers four USB Type-A ports and a Gigabit Ethernet port all tucked in along the back to reduce cable clutter. To ensure stable performance under heavy load, the Razer Core X Chroma includes a unique Thunderbolt dual-

chip design that effortlessly handles both graphic and peripheral data through the single Thunderbolt 3 cable.

Image Credit: Razer

The ATX power supply has also been upgraded to 700 watts and is capable of providing power to the most power-hungry graphics cards. Additionally, the Razer Core X Chroma can charge USB-C laptops with up to 100 watts over the included Thunderbolt 3 cable. A single cable links the enclosure to the the laptop.

The aluminum enclosure is lined with two Razer Chroma RGB lighting zones that are fully customizable on Windows systems using Razer Synapse 3 software. Razer Chroma’s 16.8 million different colors provide a full-blown immersive gaming experience as users enjoy ambient in-game effects that sync dynamically to every onscreen action and event.

The chassis has perforated sides and cooling fans that provides quick dissipation of heat and optimal thermal performance. It is available today for $400 on Razer.com and select retailers in the U.S. and Canada. It will be available soon in the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Nordics, China, Australia, Hong Kong, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The older Core X, introduced last year, will cost $300. That older machine has fewer connections and 650-watt power supply. The older $500 Core V2 graphics enclosure will be discontinued.