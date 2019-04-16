The year got off to a great start for mobile developer Supercell. According to mobile research firm Sensor Tower, the studio made $200 million from Brawl Stars, which launched December 12 for iOS and Android.

The free-to-play multiplayer game features cute heroes fighting each other in a variety of 3-on-3 competitive modes. The new data shows that Brawl Stars has been steadily gaining momentum over the past few months (it earned $50 million in January).

For the first quarter of 2019, Brawl Stars also earned more money (No. 11 on Sensor Tower’s global revenue rankings) than Supercell’s previous blockbuster hits Clash of Clans (No. 12) and Clash Royale (No. 22). So far, Brawl Stars has over 87 million players across both mobile platforms.

Its biggest markets are the U.S. (where players spent $42 million) and South Korea ($38 million).