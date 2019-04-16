Nintendo revealed today that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate’s 3.0 update will launch on April 17. This includes the downloadable character Joker from Persona 5.

This is the first character of Ultimate’s $25 DLC character bundle. Joker was a surprising announcement, as Persona 5 is not even available on a Nintendo console. But that could change soon with two Persona 5 related announcements coming from developer Atlus on April 24 and April 25.

You can see Joker in action in the video below.

Even if you didn’t buy the DLC characters, the update adds quite a lot. It includes a stage builder mode. That feature was a part of Super Smash Bros. Brawl and Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, but Ultimate launched without it. The update also adds video editing so that you can make your own highlight reels.

Along with Joker, six Mii Fighter costumes and 11 songs are coming to the game from Persona 5 and its predecessors, Persona 3 and Persona 4.