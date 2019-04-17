Award-winning global service platform closes the loop in delivery, security, and custody

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 17, 2019–

Serve (Bittrex International and Upbit: SERV) today announced the integration of its unique fingerprint recognition technology with its award-winning blockchain-based Serve platform. Bringing forth a new paradigm in securing deliveries in sectors such as pharmaceuticals and other sensitive consumer goods where chain of custody and proof of delivery are paramount, this seemingly ubiquitous technology offers users an extra layer of security throughout the order fulfillment process without sacrificing efficiency.

“Being involved in the logistics space for over 20 years, the current faults in last-mile logistics have become increasingly apparent,” says Serve’s CEO Shahan Ohanessian. “With the integration of fingerprint recognition technology, Serve increases the security of order fulfillment while also increasing positive business-to-consumer relationships.”

Combining fingerprint recognition technology with Serve’s innovative blockchain-based platform, which now includes facial recognition technology, every participant within the Serve ecosystem will experience more secure and positive transactions, from mom-and-pop shops to large businesses. Creating a solid foundation for a decentralized last-mile logistics, Serve promotes efficiency, transparency, and trust.

About Serve

Serve empowers today’s on-demand consumer-driven environment by providing an intuitive, efficient, global platform directly linking users, enterprises, businesses and delivery providers. Facilitating any transaction-ordering products, ridesharing and deliveries-Serve enables every person, business and provider to buy/sell/receive/deliver pharmaceuticals, food, rides, products, groceries, services and eventually anything.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are “forward-looking,” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially due to, without limitation, substantial competition, the possible need for financing, uncertainties of technological changes, and dependence upon third parties. There is no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

