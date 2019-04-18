Konami revealed the rest of the games joining its upcoming Castlevania Anniversary Collection.

The compilation is coming out on May 16 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC. It focuses on the series’ earlier installments from the 8-bit and 16-bit eras. Konami had previously announced Castlevania (NES), Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse (NES), Castlevania II: Belmont’s Revenge (Game Boy), and Super Castlevania IV (SNES).

Now Castlevania: The Adventure (Game Boy), Castlevania II: Simon’s Quest (NES), Castlevania: Bloodlines (Genesis), and Kid Dracula (Game Boy) join the list.

Castlevania: Bloodlines is also coming to Sega’s upcoming Genesis Mini micro-console. This 16-bit entry in the series stands out by letting you choose between two playable characters.

The Castlevania Anniversary Collection is just one compilation that Konami is making to celebrate its 50th anniversary. A collection of Konami arcade games released today, while a Contra collection is coming out in early summer.