With the hype for virtual reality settling down, developers are looking for new ways to entice players. Resolution Games has found a way to thrive with VR hits like Bait! (downloaded nearly 2.5 million times) and Angry Birds VR: Isle of Pigs, and it’s hoping that its next game will continue that trend.

The Stockholm-based studio announced that it’s working on Acron, a cross-platform party game coming this summer to unspecified VR and mobile platforms. VR players will take the role of a giant tree trying to protect their golden acrons, and mobile players will take control of a band of conniving squirrels trying to steal the Acrons. The living tree can slow the squirrels down using different abilities, like throwing rocks and boulders.

“We’ve always believed that VR is more enjoyable when you can play with your friends and family,” said Resolution Games cofounder and CEO Tommy Palm in a statement. “Acron takes that idea even further by allowing players in VR to play with and against opponents on mobile in a social setting.”

Before starting Resolution Games in 2015, Palm worked at King Digital Entertainment, where he helped make Candy Crush Saga a household name. In 2018, Resolution raised $7.5 million for both VR and augmented reality games, bringing its total funding to $13.5 million. It has 35 employees.