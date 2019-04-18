Presented by Intel

Few brands have as beloved a following as MechWarrior and the BattleTech universe. Both their board game and video game iterations have diehard fans — and a good chunk of them work at Piranha Games.

The Vancouver-based indie studio is working on MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries (coming to PC on September 10), the first single-player shooter in the MechWarrior franchise since 2002. In the game, you’ll be able to manage your own mercenary group and take on dangerous missions for various factions in a ruthless galaxy.

For Piranha, which is turning 20 years old in 2020, getting to make MechWarrior 5 was a dream come true. Not only is it a culmination of all the work the team has been doing with the license (it also released the free-to-play MechWarrior Online in 2013), it also marks an important step for the studio as it transitions from work-for-hire to self-publishing.

We recently visited the Piranha offices to find out more about its plans for MechWarrior 5. Check out our video below to hear from Piranha CEO Russ Bullock about why the franchise is so special to them, how far the studio has come in the last two decades, and the story behind their incredible fish tank (it’s filled with real piranhas!).

