The Avengers will have to live up to their namesake when Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26. But before they have their much-anticipated rematch against Thanos, they’re going to blow off some steam in Fortnite first.

Earlier today, developer Epic Games announced an Endgame-related tie-in on Fortnite’s official Twitter account, promising an in-game update on April 25. The tweet uses the movie’s somber slogan (“Whatever it takes”) and shows an image of a Fortnite character wielding Captain America’s iconic shield.

This is the second Avengers-related update for Epic’s popular battle royale shooter. In 2018, to coincide with the release of Avengers: Infinity War, the studio worked with Marvel Studios and Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo to put the powerful Thanos in the game. Players embraced the limited-time Infinity Gauntlet mode, which allowed them to cut loose with the overtly serious villain.

While an obvious marketing coup for both Epic and Marvel — combining the biggest film franchise in the world with the world’s most popular game — the Russo brothers are genuine fans of Fortnite. It was their go-to game when they took breaks from editing Infinity War, and they thought it’d be cool to do an Avengers mash-up with the game. They “stalked” Fortnite creative director Donald Mustard, and the three of them hopped on a call to talk about what they should do.

The Infinity Gauntlet mode came out almost two weeks after the movie. But the Endgame tease shows that Marvel and Epic have been thinking about this tie-in much earlier. They didn’t announce any other details about the collaboration, but the Russo brothers also tweeted a similar message this morning.

Fortnite won’t be the only game to have Endgame content. Marvel has a bevy of mobile games it usually updates whenever a new movie comes out, including card-battler Marvel: Battle Lines and action role-playing game Marvel: Future Fight.