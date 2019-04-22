PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 22, 2019–

Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc., a leading embedded Wireless Voice/AI solutions provider, announced the launch of innovative new voice enabled communications products with Gigaset, Europe’s largest Telco producer and top five in the world. These audio products are industry leading smart communications products featuring Alexa Voice Assistant Built-In that is seamlessly integrated with advanced voice calling features on traditional DECT and PSTN phone systems. “The Libre Communicator” technologies provide a fusion of advanced Amazon voice calling and messaging features with DECT and PSTN bridging, call management, routing and coexistence that brings the best of new Voice/AI technologies together with existing telecommunication infrastructure in homes and corporate premises. This revolutionary product essentially reinvents the landline phone.

Gigaset is a long established telecom and brand leader in Germany and Europe and is recognized world wide for their advanced telephones for private and business, smartphones and smart home products. Through this partnership, Libre and Gigaset have collaborated to introduce revolutionary new products that leverage “The Libre Communicator” (“TLC”) technology features to bridge multiple ecosystems, wireless protocols and voice assistant features. This delivers to consumers the most unique and advanced voice services, communications and messaging services and experiences in the market.

The Gigaset products take advantage of The Libre Communicators’ unique, scalable voice/AI technology deployed on an array of Libre’s network media modules and price/performance points to service their broad product line plans that begin with the launch of the Gigaset smart speaker L800HX launching in April 2019. In addition to the most advanced Amazon Alexa based voice and music features, this will be the first device that combines landline telephony featuring DECT technology from DSP Group, Inc. and smart speaker features.

“Innovation is only possible with the right partners at hand,” says Klaus Weßing, CEO, Gigaset AG. “With Libre Wireless Technologies we found the right people to support our eager plans. They had the spirit and technology to really help in creating something totally new.”

“We are very proud to be partnering with Gigaset and Amazon and developing this market leading platform for communications,” says Jordan Watters, Chief Executive Officer at Libre Wireless Technologies. “The Libre Communicator technologies bring tremendous value to both Operators and consumers by seamlessly bridging the latest voice assistant, calling and control features with easy to use traditional calling systems.”

About Libre Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Libre Wireless Technologies has extensive expertise in developing WiFi/Wireless technologies for IoT, media streaming, voice interface/control and AI applications. Libre delivers comprehensive hardware and software SDK platforms that are scalable across ecosystems, features, power and price. Libre offers a range of approved and certified electronic modules along with RF/antenna design solutions and extensive software that manages virtually all aspects of system, voice and connectivity features. The Libre team has deep WiFi/BT technology, IoT and A/V system design experience combined with world wide sales, technical support and design partnerships. The Libre platforms incorporate unique media streaming technology, scalable mic-to-cloud voice processing modules, broad mobile platform ecosystem support, seamless interoperability, scalable price/performance solutions and flexible WiFi/Bluetooth/Zigbee/DECT options. Optimized for performance, power, size and cost, the Libre Wireless solutions provide ODM’s and CE Brand customers with the most complete, flexible and ecosystem leading technology available.

About Gigaset AG

Gigaset is an internationally operating company in the area of communications technology. The company is Europe’s market leader in DECT telephones and is also a leader in the international arena, with around 900 employees and sales activities in 50 countries. Its business activities comprise not only DECT phones, but also an extensive smartphone portfolio, cloud-based smart home security, comfort and care solutions as well as professional business telephony solutions for small, medium-sized and large enterprises. Gigaset is best known for its quality, design and sustainability of their products.

