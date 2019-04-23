It’s a big day for Intel as the world’s biggest PC chip maker launches its 9th Gen Intel Core Mobile processors. It is also expanding the family of 9th Gen Intel Core processors for the desktop.

Intel is targeting the chips at the world’s premium PC consumers, including gamers and content creators. Newzoo estimates there are 580 million PC gamers in the world, and the audience for esports has topped 400 million. There are also more than 130 million PC-based content creators and more than 50 million “prosumer” professionals.

Image Credit: Intel

Intel noted that retail gaming notebook sales grew 31 percent per year from 2016 through 2018, according to market researcher GFK/NPD. Intel says the 9th Gen tech is part of the world’s most powerful laptop platform, which includes a variety of things that include Optane flash memory, modem, WiFi, graphics, display, memory, and other technologies.

The fully unlocked Intel I9-9980HK processor is for “muscle books,” while the locked I9-9880H is for T&L creator laptops. It operates at up to 5 gigahertz, has eight cores, and 16 threads. It can run at up to 18% faster higher frames per second, and it enables 2.1 times higher frames per second for game streaming. And it has 28% faster 4K video editing.

Image Credit: Intel

Compared to a three-year-old system, Intel said that it has 56% higher frames per second in games, 38% faster game turn time, 54% faster 4K video editing for content creation, and 33% better performance overall.

Besides having faster processors, laptops with the new Intel chips will have WiFi 6 wireless networking, which is three times faster at data transfer, with 75 percent latency reduction and has support for four times more devices. The platform also has Optane Memory H10 with solid state storage, so that levels load 2.29 times faster or media files open 1.63 times faster.

Intel’s new desktop processors

Image Credit: Intel

Intel also announced new Intel Core i9, i3, Pentium Gold, and Celeron processors. They also target gamers, creators, streamers, and professionals. They support usage of things like smart speakers, 4K and 360 video editing, streaming, and gaming.