Kingdom Hearts III is now the franchise’s best-selling entry in the U.S., according to industry-tracking firm The NPD Group.

The Disney-themed action role-playing game released on January 29 for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It is also the best-selling game of 2019 so far in the U.S. Kingdom Hearts III takes the series’ U.S. top spot from the original Kingdom Hearts, which came out for the PlayStation 2 back in September 2002. It managed this despite not charting in NPD’s March top 20.

Our review praised Kingdom Hearts III’s faithful Disney worlds. Fans had to wait about 14 years between the 2005 release on Kingdom Hearts II and Kingdom Hearts III, while spinoffs and compilations helped fill the void in the meantime. That long wait built up demand for Kingdom Hearts III.

With its success, Square Enix is likely to continue the franchise.