Developer Mega Crit and publisher Humble Bundle announced today that the indie game Slay the Spire is coming to PlayStation 4 on May 21. This is the first console release for the game. Slay the Spire launched for PC in January. A Switch version is coming later this year.

The PC version has sold over 1.5 million copies. Expanding to PlayStation 4 will help expose the game to a larger audience.

Slay the Spire mixes elements of dungeon-crawlers, deck-building games, and roguelikes. That interesting combo of genres helps set it apart from other indie games.

Slay the Spire is the first game from Mega Crit, which started 2015 with cofounders Anthony Giovannetti and Casey Yano. The studio is based in Seattle.