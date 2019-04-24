Despite being almost three decades old, the Mortal Kombat series is more popular than ever. David Haddad, the president of Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, announced that Mortal Kombat 11 has had the best launch in the franchise’s history.

Haddad pointed out the milestone during his panel at the 2019 GamesBeat Summit in Los Angeles. The news comes just a day after the violent fighting game came out for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC on April 23. It’s a big accomplishment for developer NetherRealm Studios and creator Ed Boon, who’ve been working on the series since the first game came out 27 years ago.

“I couldn’t be more proud of that team and what they’ve done and the innovations they’ve brought to [Mortal Kombat],” said Haddad.

Haddad didn’t mention specific sales figures, but he also said that in the Americas, Mortal Kombat 11 is the largest launch in Warner Bros. Games’s history. NetherRealm will continue to update the game in the near future (like adding new characters) — Haddad said the team has “years of new content” planned.

WB Games acquired NetherRealm from Midway Games when the latter filed for bankruptcy in 2009.