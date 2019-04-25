Nintendo spread a little disappointment with its latest earnings post for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019. The company’s earnings fell slightly below analyst estimates and, reversing expectations from earlier reports, the company will not launch a new Switch game console at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) trade show in June.

Operating profit for the three months ended March 31 were $266 million (29.7 billion yen), below the $321 million that analysts expected. For the full fiscal year end March 31, 2020, Nintendo said it expects operating profit of $2.32 billion, compared with estimates from analysts of $3.13 billion.

Shuntaro Furukawa, president of Nintendo, said at a press briefing that the launch of the Switch in China may not happen for a while, and he said there is no plan to unveil a new Switch at E3, Bloomberg reported.

Nintendo said it sold 16.95 million Switch consoles in fiscal 2019, and it expects to ship 18 million consoles in the current fiscal year ending March 31, 2020. Analysts had expected 18.5 million.

Tencent said it received some approvals to sell Switch consoles in China.

Nintendo said Super Smash Bros. Ultimate has sold 13.8 million units to date.