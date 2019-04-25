Nintendo reported that the Nintendo Switch hybrid game console has sold 34.74 million hardware units to date, along with 187.52 million copies of software.

During the fiscal year ended March 31, 2019, Nintendo sold 16.95 million units, up 12.7 percent from the previous year, while 118.55 million Switch games were sold. In the fourth fiscal quarter ended March 31, Nintendo sold 2.47 million Switches, a slower rate than before.

The Nintendo 3DS sold 2.55 million units in the fiscal year, while the NES Classic Edition and Super NES Classic Edition retro consoles sold 5.95 million units.

The Nintendo 3DS has sold 75.08 million hardware units and 378.12 million copies of software. Compared to the 13.56 million units of the Wii U and 102.5 million software copies sold in the previous generation, the Nintendo Switch is a much bigger success.

Kyoto, Japan-based Nintendo is forecast 18 million units sold in fiscal 2020, ending March 31, 2020. That compares to the forecast of 17 million (reduced from 20 million) for fiscal 2019. Last week, Nintendo said it would partner with Tencent to sell the Switch in China.