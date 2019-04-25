Advanced global service platform brings warehouse closer to everyone

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 25, 2019–

Serve continues to transform the last-mile with the announcement of its patented mobile warehousing technology. With this addition to its cohesive blockchain-based platform, Serve creates a new paradigm in smart logistics and complete customer satisfaction. Reducing the distance between the warehouse and end-user improves the order fulfillment experience for all participants by shortening delivery times and reducing costs. Businesses can now expand their footprint without the added infrastructure. Integrating this technology into Serve’s award-winning platform furthers its goal of becoming a global engine for commerce and last-mile logistics.

“Our mobile warehousing system distinguishes Serve in the modern, on-demand delivery and logistics industries,” says Serve’s CEO Shahan Ohanessian. “With the increased efficiency and optimization this brings to our delivery processes, businesses will be able to provide big-box capabilities and order fulfillment services to customers everywhere.”

Renowned for its innovative software, Serve makes last-mile logistics a viable option for all businesses. The Serve Platform provides access to new markets, goods, and services. With its unique solution, Serve is able to establish accountability, increase efficiency, and reduce costs at every stage of a transaction without sacrificing customer experience.

About Serve

Serve empowers today’s on-demand consumer-driven environment by providing an intuitive, efficient and Global platform directly linking Users, Enterprises/Businesses and Delivery Providers. Facilitating transactions, from ordering products to ridesharing and deliveries, Serve enables every person, business and provider to buy/sell/receive/deliver pharmaceuticals, food, rides, products, groceries, services and eventually anything.

Safe Harbor / Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements herein are, “forward-looking,” under the PSLRA that are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors. These statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “forecast,” “estimate,” “expect,” and “intend,” among others. These statements are based on current expectations and actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, substantial competition, possible need for financing, uncertainties of technological changes, and dependence upon third parties. There is no obligation to update or revise any such statements whether a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by all such risk factors and other cautionary statements. The information set forth herein speaks only as of the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190425005220/en/

Anne Shanahan

Global Results Communications (GRC)

949-608-0276

serve@globalresultspr.com