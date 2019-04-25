Nintendo reported today that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was a smash hit of the holiday season, with 13.81 million units sold to date on the Nintendo Switch hybrid game console.

But Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is still the top seller on the Switch, with 16.69 million copies sold, followed by Super Mario Odyssey with 14.44 million copies sold.

Pokemon Let’s Go Pikachu! and Pokemon Let’s Go Eevee! sold 10.63 million units, while Super Mario Party sold 6.4 million units.

Nintendo reported those numbers with its earnings for the full fiscal year ended March 31, 2019.