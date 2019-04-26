Microsoft today released a new Windows 10 preview with Your Phone, dictation, and Narrator improvements. The update bumps Windows 10 from build 18875 (made available to testers on April 10) to build 18885. These builds are from the 20H1 branch, which represents the Windows 10 update that will arrive in the first half of next year.

Windows 10 is being developed as a service, meaning it receives new features on a regular basis. Microsoft has released six major updates so far: November Update, Anniversary Update, Creators Update, Fall Creators Update, April 2018 Update, and October 2018 Update. The May 2019 Update is currently in the Release Preview ring.

The Your Phone app lets you access your phone’s content — like text messages, photos, and notifications — right on your Windows 10 PC. Your Phone now supports notifications on your PC. You can dismiss a notification on either device and the other will sync accordingly. The feature lets you see incoming phone notifications in real-time, view all phone notifications in one place, customize which notifications you want to receive, and clear notifications individually or all at once. Your Phone will work on any Windows 10 PC with build 1803 (RS4) or newer and most Android phones running Android version 7.0 or newer.

In addition to English (United States), this build now supports dictation when using English (Canada), English (UK), English (Australia), English (India), French (France), French (Canada), German (Germany), Italian (Italy), Spanish (Spain), Spanish (Mexico), Portuguese (Brazil), and Chinese (Simplified, China). Click on a text field, press WIN+H or tap the microphone button at the top of the touch keyboard, and start talking. Press WIN+H a second time or tap the microphone button to stop the dictation.

The Narrator has also been improved with a new command to give a webpage summary (Narrator + S). It will give you information about hyperlinks, landmarks, and headings. Separately, Narrator Find is now more reliable in Google Chrome.

Bug fixes and known issues

This 20H1 build includes the following bug fixes and improvements:

Fixed an issue that could result in USBs and SD cards being unexpectedly assigned a different drive letter after upgrading.

Fixed an issue that could result in the post install setup message unexpectedly appearing while you were actively using your PC sometime after login.

We’ve improved the layout of the App Volume and Device Preferences page in Sound settings and tweaked the page view for better usability.

Updated the text of the Storage Sense group policies to make them a bit more clear.

Fixed an issue that could result in the “Make Windows better” page appearing after login showing “please wait”, with a progress wheel, for a long period of time.

Fixed an issue that could sometimes result in Windows Hello looking for the user and immediately signing them back in right after locking the PC, rather than first prompting with “Welcome back, dismiss the lock screen to sign back in”.

Fixed an issue that could result in some Insiders seeing only a flat blue screen when connecting to a recent build over remote desktop.

This build has eight known issues:

Older versions of anti-cheat software in games may cause PCs to crash. Make sure you are running the latest version of your games before attempting to update Windows.

Some Realtek SD card readers are not functioning properly.

If you use remote desktop to connect to an enhanced session VM, taskbar search results will not be visible (just a dark area) until you restart explorer.exe.

On certain devices if fast startup, night light doesn’t turn on until after a restart.

There’s a noticeable lag when dragging the emoji and dictation panels.

Tamper Protection may be turned off in Windows Security after updating to this build. You can turn it back on.

Some features on Start Menu and in All apps are not localized in languages such as FR-FR, RU-RU, and ZH-CN.

If you install builds from the Fast ring and switch to either the Slow ring or the Release Preview ring, optional content such as enabling developer mode will fail. You will have to remain in the Fast ring to add/install/enable optional content. This is because optional content will only install on builds approved for specific rings.

As always, don’t install this on your production machine.