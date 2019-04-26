Uber is seeking to generate between $9 billion and $10 billion at its upcoming initial public offering (IPO) by selling 207 million shares — 180 million of which are common stock.

An updated SEC filing reveals that the ride-hailing giant is pursuing an IPO share price of between $44 and $50.

Using a median figure of $47 per share, Uber itself would receive around $8.4 billion from the sale of its common stock — with the remainder going to private stockholders — though this number could be as high as $9 billion.

At the upper end of its price range, Uber would be valued at nearly $84 billion, based on the outstanding shares available after the offering. While this is substantially less than the $120 billion figure that was bandied about last year, it would still make Uber’s IPO the largest of 2019, and among the biggest of all time.

The San Francisco-based company confidentially filed for an IPO back in December, a day after U.S. rival Lyft, which went public last month. Lyft, the first ride-hailing company to go public, was valued at $24 billion at its IPO, but its share price has slumped from $72 to $56 in the weeks since.

The updated filing also confirmed an earlier report that PayPal was seeking to invest in Uber in what would be its final private sale — PayPal will buy $500 million worth of Uber common stock at its IPO price. This represents part of an extension to their global partnership, which will involve exploring “future commercial payment collaborations” including developing Uber’s digital wallet.

Uber will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) under the UBER ticker and is expected to become a public company sometime in early May.