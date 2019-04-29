TUCSON, Ariz. & LONDON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–April 29, 2019–

Radiance Therapeutics, Inc. (RadianceTx®) is pleased to announce the expansion of its core team: Abigail Mackrill, formerly of Ophthalmology Futures Forums and The Ophthalmologist, joins as Director of Business Development and Outreach. James Fazio, MBA, Msc Eng, formerly Global Business Leader for Gore Medical’s Peripheral Vascular business unit, will now serve as Director of Engineering at RadianceTx®. Cassie Vollmer, Director of Quality Assurance and Regulatory Affairs, joins RadianceTx® from Vyaire Medical.

Ms Mackrill, Mr Fazio, and Ms Vollmer join the growing RadianceTx® team lead by Chief Executive Officer, Laurence Marsteller MD and President and Chief Financial Officer, Harry George, to drive RadianceTx® through its next phase of development.

The RadianceTx® Beta Ophthalmic System is a device solution designed for topical application of beta therapy, currently under development.

Dr Marsteller comments “Radiance Therapeutics’ successful recruitment of commercial leaders to our team is due in large part to the exciting opportunity our device presents as a tool that can help ophthalmologists improve surgical outcomes.”

RadianceTx® Board member Marc Sandroff, Founder and Principal at Cadre Partners, an investor in Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., and formerly Managing Director of Essex Woodlands Health Venture Funds states: “We have seen the compelling clinical data and strongly support the vision of the leadership team to address this vital therapeutic unmet need. We look forward to our coming achievements together.”

Validated in three clinical studies conducted by preeminent ophthalmic research teams utilizing legacy devices, beta therapy has been shown to reduce post-operative scarring and therefore improve glaucoma filtration surgery outcomes [1,2]. A recent study reported odds ratios that beta therapy patients were five and a half times more likely to experience lower IOP at the end of one year than patients treated with the current standard of care, Mitomycin-C [3].

Sir Peng Khaw, Consultant Ophthalmic Surgeon and Professor of Glaucoma Studies and Wound Healing, and member of the Board of Directors at RadianceTx® states “for glaucoma surgery to be maximally successful, anti-scarring therapies must be effective, consistent in dosage as well as fast and very easy to administer. In combination with new glaucoma drainage devices, beta therapy could revolutionize the treatment of glaucoma.”

About RadianceTx®

RadianceTx® is a trademark of Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., a Delaware corporation. Radiance Therapeutics, Inc., is developing a next-generation beta ophthalmic applicator. For more information visit www.radiancetherapeutics.com

