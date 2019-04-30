After releasing second-quarter 2019 financial results today, Apple CEO Tim Cook and CFO Luca Maestri are hosting their quarterly live question-and-answer session for financial analysts. We are covering the session live, with updates below in chronological order as the call proceeds.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated frequently. Please refresh for additional details.

Today’s Q&A comes after Apple disclosed a second consecutive quarterly decline in sales, including modest dips in iPhone and Mac revenue offset by stronger services revenue, iPad sales, and wearable/accessory sales. Cook said that sales were weaker in developing countries than developed ones, yet suggested that they were turning up compared with the prior quarter.

While overall revenues were down by 5% over last year’s quarter, Cook focused largely on a collection of positives, noting that the company now has 390 million active subscriptions fueling its services business, which will only grow further due to the services it previewed at its March special event: Apple News+, Apple Arcade, Apple TV+, and the Apple Card, which collectively build upon the existing successes of Apple’s app, iTunes, and retail stores.

Cook said that the Mac business was held back by processor constraints, which reduced sales by 5% versus what was forecast — an issue that he doesn’t believe will continue to be a problem. iPad sales were improved by the release of iPad Air and iPad mini models with A12 Bionic chips and Apple Pencil support. The latest AirPods, he said, have had “incredible” sales and become a “cultural phenomenon.” He also suggested that sales in Apple’s retail stores have been improved by trade-ins, with more than four times the trade-in activity of a year ago.

Maestri drilled down on the company’s results, suggesting negative foreign exchange issues because of a strong U.S. dollar, and said that gross margin was 37.6%, with products at 31.2%, and services at a 63.8% gross margin — that enabled services to account for 20% of all gross revenue and one-third of profits. He also noted that the company’s loyalty is buoyed by 99% customer satisfaction across the iPhone XR and XS lineup.

Subscriptions, he said, are growing strongly around the world. Paid subscriptions went up 40% across each geographic segment over the last year, and the company expects the numbers to continue to go up over the next year.

iPad revenue grew everywhere, even including China, and the tablet had its best quarter ever in Japan. Revenue growth has resulted from strong customer response to the iPad Pro, and the iPad family has a 93% customer satisfaction rate overall. Wearables grew almost 50% year-over-year, with the Apple Watch having its best results ever in a non-holiday quarter, and AirPods demand continuing to outpace supply.

Q&A with Tim Cook and Luca Maestri

What are you seeing in China? Things look to be improving sequentially.

Cook: We’re seeing in the iPhone space, a better year-over-year performance in the last weeks of the quarter compared with the full quarter or November-December. We made price adjustments backing out the weaker currency effect and then some; there are stimulus programs introduced by the government. Our trade-in and financing programs have been well received there, and there’s an improved trade dialogue between the U.S. and China, improving consumer confidence.

What’s the story with the Qualcomm settlement? Anything to say on 5G?

Cook: We’re glad to put the litigation behind us, and very happy to have a multi-year supply agreement, as well as a license arrangement with Qualcomm. We feel good about the resolution.

Any adjustments in India? What’s the situation with investing in services?

Cook: We’ve made some adjustments in India, and we try to learn the best we can from prior experiences — we’ll do that with this as well.

Maestri: We’ll do what we need to do in terms of increasing service investments to make these services successful, as they’re clearly capable of improving our bottom line.

What more can you say on 5G, or adopting new technologies in general?

Cook: I’m going to largely punt on this. We look at a lot of things on different technologies and try to select the right time that things come together, and get those into products as soon as we can. From a cost point of view, the technology had cost pressure over the last couple of years or so. But in the commodity market, DRAM and NAND are going in the other direction. It’s the aggregate of all of it that really matters from a price point of view.