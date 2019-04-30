Dell is launching its 10th generation of Latitude commercial laptops with new features to help road warriors connect more quickly.

The laptops come with Dell Express Sign-in, which lets you sign in instantly with proximity sensors enabled by Intel Context Sensing Technology (on the Dell Latitude 7400 2-in-1 model). ExpressConnect technology will automatically find the best Wi-Fi signal and provide up to 40% faster throughput than a conventional antenna.

Another new feature is ExpressCharge, which charges the laptop battery up to 35% in 15 minutes or 80% in an hour. The goal is to help workers be productive longer, no matter when, where, or how they work. The laptops also offer a new way to integrate hardware and software to help IT departments deploy, manage, secure, and support the devices.

The laptops feature Intel’s older Core 8th Gen processors, and their more compact designs make them easier to carry.

According to a recent survey conducted by Ipsos on behalf of Dell, full-time working adults consider built-in security features one of the three most important factors when choosing a work PC. In fact, nearly 80% believe having security features built into their work PC helps keep their company’s data safe.

To address these concerns, the notebooks add new layers of enterprise-class security that save users the hassle of remembering passwords, and they offer lightning-fast, secure sign-on. Many new Latitudes can now be equipped with fingerprint readers built into the power button and Windows Hello-capable IR cameras for trusted, biometric authentication.

Many systems can also be equipped with a Dell SafeScreen, new camera privacy shutters, and the FIPS 201 contacted Smart Card Reader or contactless Smart Card Reader with SafeID to protect user credentials.

The laptops also support Dell’s newly announced SafeBIOS utility, which gives customers added visibility into BIOS changes by verifying the firmware’s integrity securely in the cloud.

The 10th generation Latitude portfolio is optimized for the new Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, an intelligent, holistic platform that simplifies the entire end-user device life cycle for IT — from deployment and support to management and security.

“The modern workforce’s computing needs have changed. They’re not at their desks nine to five. They’re in motion between meetings, remote, or frequently traveling, and one-size-fits-all laptops won’t cut it,” said Rahul Tikoo, vice president of Commercial Mobility Products at Dell, in a statement. “Our new Latitudes make it easier and more enjoyable to work, collaborate, and innovate anytime, anywhere. With security concerns looming over both employees and IT departments, businesses can rely on our new Latitudes, combined with Dell Technologies Unified Workspace, to make it simple for IT to ensure workers have the best device for their needs — up and running fast, working smarter, and always secure, wherever they are.”

In addition to the award-winning Latitude 7400 2-in-1 launched this year at CES, the new Latitude line includes:

Latitude 7000 series

The new Latitude 7000 series notebooks come with 13- and 14-inch screens, and they are up to 5% smaller than the previous generation and up to 10% smaller than competitors in their class, Dell said.

The laptops feature an innovative variable-torque, drop-hinge design that enables easy, one-finger opening of the anti-glare, narrow-border display. They can also be configured with Dell’s SafeScreen technology, which narrows the screen’s field of view for security when working in public, without major impact to battery life or image quality.

The laptops are equipped with up to 32GB of memory and up to an industry-leading 20 hours of run time, 25% more than the previous generation. The Latitude 7000 series includes the first notebooks to offer an optional 4×4 CAT 16 WWAN antenna that delivers up to 1GB of LTE speed on the go.

The portfolio includes the Latitude 7200 2-in-1, which sports a premium brushed anodized aluminum finish; backlit keyboard; and a thinner, lighter design, with a 12-inch screen. The Latitude 7×00 laptops start at $1,300, while the Latitude 7200 2-in-1 starts at $1,000.

Latitude 5000 series

In 13-, 14- and 15-inch form factors that are up to 10% smaller than the previous generation and up to 14% smaller than competitive products, the new Latitude 5000 series includes the world’s smallest mainstream business-class notebook, Dell said.

The laptops have a carbon fiber-reinforced chassis, narrow-border displays in HD, full HD or touchscreen configurations, and up to 20 hours of run time.

Dell is introducing the new Latitude 5300 2-in-1, the world’s smallest mainstream business-class 13-inch 2-in-1. Starting at just 3.15 pounds, the Latitude 5300 360 hinge-convertible features a durable full HD edge-to-edge Corning Gorilla Glass 5 touchscreen display with anti-glare and anti-smudge coatings. It can be configured with up to 32GB of memory and up to 1TB of storage.

The Latitude 5×00 laptops start at $820. The Latitude 5×01 laptops start at $1,190, and the Latitude 5300 2-in-1 starts at $950.

Latitude 3000 series

The new Latitude 3000 series offers entry-level laptops with a smaller footprint and an updated look in 13- and 14-inch models.

The Latitude 3×00 laptops start at $530. The company also offers a Dell Dock at 130 watts for $230 and 180 watts for $280, as well as a performance dock for $330 and a Thunderbolt dock for $330.

Dell made the announcements at the Dell Technologies World event in Las Vegas.